Spectacular Arenacross Tour returns to Belfast in 2023 at SSE Arena

The fast-paced Arenacross Tour has been thrilling crowds up and down the UK for several years now and has staged more than 60 adrenaline-fuelled shows, entertaining over 250,000 fans in the process.Thousands of tons of dirt will be sculpted to transform the SSE Arena concert floor into a full-on indoor race track with huge turns and breathtaking jumps.A spokesperson for the 2023 Tour said: “Leading indoor motocross stars from around the world descend on the UK for the high-profile winter series and with major prize money and professional pride at stake, the riders take no prisoners as they battle their way through the short, sharp and frenetic qualifying races with their sights firmly set on making it through to the Main Final.“The racing is interspersed with electrifying FMX, mixed with an invigorating cocktail of lights, lasers and pumping soundtrack. It’s mind-blowing, spectacular and dangerous in equal measure.