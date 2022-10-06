Spectacular Arenacross Tour returns to Belfast in 2023 at SSE Arena
Europe’s top indoor Freestyle Motocross and racing show makes a welcome return to the SSE Arena next year with the popular series’ 2023 Tour blasting off in Belfast in January.
The spectacular event takes place on Friday and Saturday, January 20-21, providing fans with a unique high-octane mix of indoor motocross racing and freestyle motocross (FMX) action combined with plenty of family entertainment for a memorable experience.
The fast-paced Arenacross Tour has been thrilling crowds up and down the UK for several years now and has staged more than 60 adrenaline-fuelled shows, entertaining over 250,000 fans in the process.Thousands of tons of dirt will be sculpted to transform the SSE Arena concert floor into a full-on indoor race track with huge turns and breathtaking jumps.A spokesperson for the 2023 Tour said: “Leading indoor motocross stars from around the world descend on the UK for the high-profile winter series and with major prize money and professional pride at stake, the riders take no prisoners as they battle their way through the short, sharp and frenetic qualifying races with their sights firmly set on making it through to the Main Final.“The racing is interspersed with electrifying FMX, mixed with an invigorating cocktail of lights, lasers and pumping soundtrack. It’s mind-blowing, spectacular and dangerous in equal measure.
"It takes place some 60ft in the air when a group of insanely talented ‘rebels’ fly off a huge ramp over a platform in the centre of the arena, throwing loads of cool and seemingly impossible tricks, one-handed, no-handed, sideways, upside-down - the louder the audience, the bigger they go!”
Visit www.arenacrossuk.com for ticket details.