Team Ireland toast success at Quadcross of Nations

Moria’s Dean Dillon was second in his qualifying race at the fast and punishing Kramolin track but it was a painful Saturday for Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon - who twisted his back - and Banbridge rider David Cowan, who was left with a nasty gash on his leg.

“Saturday doesn’t count for much, it’s all down to race day,” said Dillon, the youngest member of the team.

Race one saw Dillon finish sixth on his LDG Group Yamaha with McLernon eighth on the Daily Grind 450 Walsh Hybrid behind race winner Bryce Ford from USA.

The Team Ireland Quad Team Ireland finished as runners-up in the Czech Republic.

Dillon was superb in race two finishing fourth behind Americans Joel Hetrick and Chad Wienen, with Cowan on the Cowan Racing Yamaha in eighth.

It all rested on the final race where the two team Ireland riders - McLernon, who had swapped to the Quadbikes R Us Yamaha - and Cowan needed a solid result to secure a podium finish. Cowan brought it home in 10th with McLernon 15th.

“When David came past in the last race I let him go as I had nothing left to give,” said McLernon.

With the worst result being dropped, McLernon’s 15th place, the team had secured second.

Twenty-year-old Dillon was over the moon to stand on the podium for the third time in his career.

“Where do you start?,” he said.

“The bike was unreal which made it easy for me. I was really happy with my personal performance. Fourth and a sixth is great but David and Mark pulled it out of the bag in the other races. I’m happy.”

McClernon - a veteran of five Nations - was full of praise for his team-mate.

“I wasn’t at myself all weekend but David and Dean rode fantastic and carried me through,” he said.

“It’s unreal to finish second behind the Americans.”

The experienced 31-year-old Cowan was competing in his fourth Nations and was happy with his weekend.

“The track was quite technical but we dug deep and got some solid finishes for second, tough racing and we came through in the end,” he said.

Team boss Gordon Gilchrist: “At one point I wasn’t sure if we would get inside the top four but the boys came together and we are second. I’m delighted.”

Team Ireland’s sidecar crews of Gary Moulds/Lewis Gray, Neil Campbell/Ross Graham and newcomers Jonathan Wilson/Andrew Rowan finished 11th behind the Netherlands.

After qualifying fifth Moulds/Gray stalled off the gate in race one but fought back to finish 10th. Race two saw the best Irish finishers Neil Campbell/Ross Graham in 16th with the Lisburn crew 24th in race three after Moulds/Gray pulled in with a broken chair bar.

It was a tough weekend for Nations rookies Wilson and Rowan after a Swiss crew crashed into them at the final corner in race one. They pushed home for 25th then 27th in race two.

Campbell reflected on his final Nations, saying: “We were happy with our speed but a bit disappointed with the final result. Ross and I move on to our last race together on October 8 at Tinkerhill.”

Graham explained that a puncture in the last race cost them a decent result.

“We were happy with 16th in race one despite a trip to the pits to remove a broken rear mudguard flap.”