The prestigious Senior race at the Isle of Man TT was cancelled for only the second time in the event's long history. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

The Milwaukee Senior TT was cancelled for only the second time in the event’s 118-year history on Saturday because of adverse weather.

The blue riband race had been delayed from a scheduled 10:45 BST start until 19:00 BST to allow roads to dry after overnight rain and showers in the morning.

An inspection lap was held at 18:00 BST to allow riders to assess conditions around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Record 33-time winner Michael Dunlop did not take part in the inspection lap.

However, while the course was largely dry, strong winds were proving the main issue.

A delegation of riders consulted with the organisers following the inspection lap and Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson then announced that the race had been cancelled.

A statement said: “Following the Course Inspection Lap and having consulted with a number of competitors, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that, due to high and gusting winds in a different direction to those over the rest of the TT fortnight, conditions are not suitable for racing. “As a result, the Senior TT Race has been cancelled. “The Clerk of the Course would like to thank everyone for their co-operation throughout the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races. Further comment will be issued in due course.”

The Senior race was cancelled for the first time in 2012 due to bad weather.