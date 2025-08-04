​Ireland hockey international Chris Cargo has been inducted into Ards and North Down Borough Council’s ‘Sporting Wall of Fame’.

Cargo, who finished with 195 caps, has now joined the Wall of Fame in Bangor Aurora Aquatic and Leisure Complex as well as Ards Blair Mayne Wellbeing and Leisure Complex.

Having started out at Bangor Grammar, Cargo is a past Ireland captain and sits eighth on the all-time cap list.

Highlights include Premier League titles in England with Reading and Hampstead & Westminster clubs, plus Belgian Honour Division runner-up at Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles.

Chris Cargo (centre, Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Sporting Wall of Fame inductee) with, from left, chair of Ards and North Down Sports Forum, Councillor Joe Boyle and the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum. (Photo by Ards and North Down Borough Council)

His Reading career also featured Euro Hockey League bronze.

With Ireland, Cargo helped secure a landmark European Championship bronze in 2015 then featured at the 2018 World Cup in India, plus the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum, said: “The Wall of Fame is a very prestigious award that honours the Borough’s outstanding sportspeople who have reached the highest level within their chosen sport.

"Inductees are restricted to a maximum of one per year and nominations are carefully considered by the Ards and North Down Sports Forum judges.

"I am delighted that Chris Cargo is now included on our Wall of Fame after his glittering hockey playing career.”

The Ards and North Down Sports Forum exists to support the development, establishment and sustainability of local sports clubs.

It is a voluntary organisation that includes members of the Council’s Sports Development team as well as volunteers from affiliated sports clubs, organisations and associations that are based within Ards and North Down.

It sponsored the Wall of Fame award.