Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan wins long-awaited PDC ranking title in Germany

Brendan Dolan. PIC: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The Northern Irishman landed a £15,000 payday at Halle 39, seeing off his Swedish opponent 8-4 in the final and move a step closer to booking his place at July’s World Matchplay.

Dolan, who last triumphed on the tour in July 2022, beat Robert Grundy, Franz Roetzsch, two-time world champion Peter Wright, Dom Taylor and Daryl Gurney before seeing off Graham Hall in the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 3-0 advantage over De Graaf put him in control of the decider and he stayed in front until finishing with a 109 checkout in the 12th leg.

“It’s an absolutely brilliant feeling,” Dolan said.

“All I’ve been thinking about over the last few months is trying to qualify for the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix.