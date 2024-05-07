Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan wins long-awaited PDC ranking title in Germany
The Northern Irishman landed a £15,000 payday at Halle 39, seeing off his Swedish opponent 8-4 in the final and move a step closer to booking his place at July’s World Matchplay.
Dolan, who last triumphed on the tour in July 2022, beat Robert Grundy, Franz Roetzsch, two-time world champion Peter Wright, Dom Taylor and Daryl Gurney before seeing off Graham Hall in the semi-finals.
A 3-0 advantage over De Graaf put him in control of the decider and he stayed in front until finishing with a 109 checkout in the 12th leg.
“It’s an absolutely brilliant feeling,” Dolan said.
“All I’ve been thinking about over the last few months is trying to qualify for the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix.
“That’s what I have been striving for, and thankfully I am really close to achieving that now.”
