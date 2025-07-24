Windsor Park to host rematch between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan for IBF welterweight world title

By Sports Desk
Published 24th Jul 2025, 17:17 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 17:19 BST
Belfast boxer Lewis Crocker. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)placeholder image
Belfast boxer Lewis Crocker. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Windsor Park will host the rematch between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan for the vacant IBF welterweight belt in a world title bout on Saturday, September 13.

​It will be the first time a world title fight has been held at the Belfast venue between two boxers from this island.

The fight was confirmed by promoters Matchroom Boxing on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In their previous bout in March, Belfast’s Crocker earned the win in controversial fashion after Limerick fighter Donovan was disqualified in front of a crowd of 8,500 at the SSE Arena.

Donovan was disqualified for punching after the Bell after previously being deducted points in the final eliminator for the IBF title.

Donovan’s team appealed and were granted a rematch for another final eliminator, but the fight was upgraded to a world title clash after former champion Jaron Ennis moved up to light-middleweight.

“Crocker told BBC Sport NI: “Unbelievable. As a kid all I wanted to do was to fight for a world title. To fight at Windsor Park is a dream.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I can't imagine what it's going to be like to fight for a world title there. The first all-Irish world title fight. It's history.

“The controversy from the last fight makes it even bigger. It's going to be exceptional. The rematch should happen 100%. I wanted the rematch to put things right.”

The last boxing event held at Windsor Park was in 2018, when two-weight world champion Carl Frampton beat Australian Luke Jackson.

Related topics:Belfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice