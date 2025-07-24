Windsor Park to host rematch between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan for IBF welterweight world title
It will be the first time a world title fight has been held at the Belfast venue between two boxers from this island.
The fight was confirmed by promoters Matchroom Boxing on Thursday.
In their previous bout in March, Belfast’s Crocker earned the win in controversial fashion after Limerick fighter Donovan was disqualified in front of a crowd of 8,500 at the SSE Arena.
Donovan was disqualified for punching after the Bell after previously being deducted points in the final eliminator for the IBF title.
Donovan’s team appealed and were granted a rematch for another final eliminator, but the fight was upgraded to a world title clash after former champion Jaron Ennis moved up to light-middleweight.
“Crocker told BBC Sport NI: “Unbelievable. As a kid all I wanted to do was to fight for a world title. To fight at Windsor Park is a dream.
“I can't imagine what it's going to be like to fight for a world title there. The first all-Irish world title fight. It's history.
“The controversy from the last fight makes it even bigger. It's going to be exceptional. The rematch should happen 100%. I wanted the rematch to put things right.”
The last boxing event held at Windsor Park was in 2018, when two-weight world champion Carl Frampton beat Australian Luke Jackson.