Belfast boxer Lewis Crocker. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Windsor Park will host the rematch between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan for the vacant IBF welterweight belt in a world title bout on Saturday, September 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It will be the first time a world title fight has been held at the Belfast venue between two boxers from this island.

The fight was confirmed by promoters Matchroom Boxing on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their previous bout in March, Belfast’s Crocker earned the win in controversial fashion after Limerick fighter Donovan was disqualified in front of a crowd of 8,500 at the SSE Arena.

Donovan was disqualified for punching after the Bell after previously being deducted points in the final eliminator for the IBF title.

Donovan’s team appealed and were granted a rematch for another final eliminator, but the fight was upgraded to a world title clash after former champion Jaron Ennis moved up to light-middleweight.

“Crocker told BBC Sport NI: “Unbelievable. As a kid all I wanted to do was to fight for a world title. To fight at Windsor Park is a dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can't imagine what it's going to be like to fight for a world title there. The first all-Irish world title fight. It's history.

“The controversy from the last fight makes it even bigger. It's going to be exceptional. The rematch should happen 100%. I wanted the rematch to put things right.”