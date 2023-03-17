The trophy looked destined to by shared for the first time since 1996 but in a frantic closing stage both sides had opportunities, but it was Boyd the son of former Ulster prop Clem, who powered over four minutes into injury time to secure the victory.

Campbell dominated the opening exchanging forcing two penalties in the Inst 22 but couldn’t breach the defence and conceded a penalty when Boyd won a turnover in front of his own posts.

Inst started to get a foothold in the game and could have broken the deadlock on 11 minutes following a series of pick and goes on the Campbell line but a knock on compounded by a penalty at the resulting scrum allowed the East Belfast school to clear.

Alex Place of RBAI gets their third try

Campbell got the game’s first points on 19 minutes after another series of penalties in the Inst 22.

After already forcing two penalties Campbell were awarded another and Inst were given an official warning.

Campbell went to the corner, they secured the lineout, the forwards set up a driving maul and hooker Jed Dornan was thrusted over the line with out-half Matt Rea converting.

Inst replied four minutes later with a try from Boyd.

Following a series of sustained pressure in the Campbell 22 and a few probing runs at the line the tight head prop was able to barge over from close range but out half Josh Eagleson was unable to add the conversion.

Campbell nearly got a second try in the final minute of the first half. Full-back Lukas Kenny made a break and gave a superb offload to flanker Cameron Faith. Inst had to concede a penalty close to their own line to repel the attack.

They kicked to the corner but couldn’t secure the lineout however Inst again infringed at the ruck allowing them to slot over a penalty with the last kick of the half to gave Campbell a 10-5 lead at the interval.

Inst took the lead five minutes after the break, winning a penalty in the Campbell 22 and kicked for touch.

Form the lineout Bryn Ward charged for the line he was stooped short the forwards had another probe before lock Jacob Edwards stretched to ground the ball over the line with Eagleson adding the conversion.

Inst scored their third try on 49 minutes. From a scrum inside the 22, lock Daniel Moore had a probing carry, Eagleson threw a skip pass wide to Alex Place and the winger was able to finish in the corner for an unconverted try.

The sides were level with 11 minutes remaining after Campbell scored their tird try.

A poor kick out of defence by Inst allowed Kenney to run the ball back into the 22, he offloaded to Jack Daly, the winger flung the ball to Henry Ralston and the right wing had enough power to hold off a tackle to dot down, Rea added the difficult conversion.