Council on recruitment drive to deliver City Deal project

A range of exciting and ambitious Council strategic and community projects including the development of new leisure facilities, community centres and parks and greenways across the Council District.

The Council is seeking highly motivated and experienced professionals to join the Council’s existing multi-disciplinary teams to drive forward these exciting projects that are valued in excess of £500m.

The posts include Capital Works Principal Project Managers, Capital Works Project Managers, Construction Auto CAD Technicians, Regeneration Project Officers, Green Infrastructure Designers and a Procurement Officer.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke said the recruitment drive marked another important milestone in bringing forward the plans and capital projects set out in the City Deal and Council’s wider strategic growth plan.

He said: “These positions will offer the opportunity for professional and high skilled personnel to play a pivotal role in this hugely significant capital investment package that will benefit residents and businesses throughout the entire North West region.”

Earlier this year the signing of the Heads of Terms for the Derry~Londonderry Strabane City Deal took place marking the single largest ever Government investment in the region. The City Deal delivery partners, led by Derry City and Strabane District Council are the Ulster University, the Western Health and Social Services Trust, the North West Regional College and C-TRIC.

Among the strategic projects included in the £250m investment package is the delivery of Centres of Innovation and Research at Ulster University in artificial intelligence and data analytics (CARL) and robotics and automation (CIDRA), together with the key smart/ digital City and Region initiatives, as well as the delivery of The School of Medicine at the Magee campus and the creation of a Health Research Institute (HRI) in the city and the expansion of CTRIC at the Altnagelvin Area Hospital site through a pioneering health-innovation project entitled THRIVE.

Key regeneration projects included in the City Deal include the provision of mixed use civic, health, leisure and educational facilities as part of a major regeneration of Strabane Town Centre, the creation of an interactive maritime attraction and an enhanced walled city tourism experience, as well as major regeneration investment along the riverfront and Queens Quay, to be closely linked to the expansion of the University. The provision of an integrated, Council-wide, multi-skills employment pathways intervention support programme will be interlinked across all these projects.

Council will also be moving forward with an ambitious development programme of new leisure facilities, community centres and parks and greenways across the Council District.

The closing date for applications for these positions is Thursday, September 30 at 4pm.

Details of the posts are available via the Council website at www.derrystrabane.com/council/jobs or by contacting the Council by phone at 028 71 253253.

