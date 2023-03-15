News you can trust since 1737
Farm Week acquired by National World, owner of the News Letter

The Irish News Group has sold Farm Week to National World Publishing Ltd, which publishes over 100 UK regional newspapers, including The News Letter.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 17:50 GMT

Speaking about the sale, Dominic Fitzpatrick, The Irish News Group, said. “Farm Week, has been at the heart of the farming industry in Northern Ireland since 1961, and the new owners have a strong personal connection with the farming community and industry here. We are confident this move will provide the right focus for the future of the publication.

“This decision is part of a wider transformation strategy for our media business. We remain committed to growth and investment in a way that focuses on the ambitions of the collective group companies.”

David Montgomery, National World Publishing Ltd commented: “We are pleased to add Farm Week to our portfolio that includes Farming Life and many weekly newspapers, including the Newry Reporter, and Banbridge Chronicle that support and report on the agricultural sector.

National World's David Montgomery said he was 'pleased to add Farm Week to our portfolio'
“We are grateful to the Irish News which has been a strong custodian of Farm Week and we look forward to maintaining and developing the high standard of farming coverage established under its ownership during the last 17 years.”

