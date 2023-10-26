Appeal to find missing 52-year-old Alan Robinson who was last seen on Falls Road
Police and the family of 52-year-old Alan Robinson are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
A post on Police North Belfast says that Alan was last sighted leaving Maguire's Garage on Falls Road, Belfast around 11.30am on October 24 heading city-ward.
The post adds that at the time he was wearing a black coat, black trousers and a black hooded top.
Anyone with any information about Alan is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 396 of 24/10/23.