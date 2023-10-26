All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Appeal to find missing 52-year-old Alan Robinson who was last seen on Falls Road

Police and the family of 52-year-old Alan Robinson are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Oct 2023, 08:33 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 08:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on Police North Belfast says that Alan was last sighted leaving Maguire's Garage on Falls Road, Belfast around 11.30am on October 24 heading city-ward.

Read More
Appeal to find missing 16-year-old Sean Carr last seen in Newtownards but may be...

The post adds that at the time he was wearing a black coat, black trousers and a black hooded top.

Anyone with any information about Alan is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 396 of 24/10/23.