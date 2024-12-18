Belfast International Airport says it is planning for its “busiest ever festive season” as over 500,000 passengers are expected to use the facility during the month of December.

As part of the airport’s terminal transformation programme, passengers will now be able to use the new ground floor exit hall, opening this week amongst a new £25m security extension. With direct access from the main arrivals’ area, passengers will now be able to access all ground transport and car parks by the modern new link corridor.

Work will continue into 2025 to upgrade further parts of the terminal as part of Vinci’s £100m investment programme to transform the facilities and improve the passenger experience.

Welcoming festive travellers, Dan Owens, Chief Executive Officer, Belfast International Airport said: “Belfast International Airport is expecting a significant increase in passenger numbers in the coming weeks as everyone is looking forward to spending the festive period with their loved ones.

“We are making significant investment to transform the terminal which will improve the overall passenger experience. In addition to the recent opening of our new security hall, we are delighted that we are able to open the next phase of the building, the new exit corridor and arrivals lobby.”

With greater numbers than ever expected to travel over the coming days and weeks, the airport has provided tips for passengers to help ensure they have a seamless start to their festive journey.

This includes checking you have the right travel documents before flying, arriving for your flight in good time, keeping travel essentials handy so they are accessible and that liquids (not over 100ml) should be in your hand luggage.

The airport further advises that before reaching security, please remember that all your electronic devices can now be left in your hand luggage. Coats, jackets and belts should still be removed as this helps speed up the security process.

