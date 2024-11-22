Man charged to court after suspected cocaine worth £1.8m is seized in Omagh
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have charged a man to court after suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1.8m was seized in Omagh yesterday (November 21).
The man, aged 38, was charged with possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and importing a controlled drug.
The drugs were initially thought to be worth in the region of £750,000 however further examination revealed the quantity to be of a significantly higher value.
He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates tomorrow (November 23).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
