Man charged to court after suspected cocaine worth £1.8m is seized in Omagh

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 19:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have charged a man to court after suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1.8m was seized in Omagh yesterday (November 21).

The man, aged 38, was charged with possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and importing a controlled drug.

The drugs were initially thought to be worth in the region of £750,000 however further examination revealed the quantity to be of a significantly higher value.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates tomorrow (November 23).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Related topics:Omagh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice