Simon Harris arriving at Aras an Uachtarain where he formally tendered his resignation as Taoiseach to Irish President Michael D Higgins as part of the formalities for the first sitting of the country's newly-elected parliament

Irish premier Simon Harris has said Ireland’s newly elected parliament will not be intimidated from calling for peace in Gaza and respect for international law.

Mr Harris made the comments as Ireland’s new parliament met for the first time on Wednesday and elected a new speaker.

As the new TDs gathered in the Dail chamber for the first time, a pro-Palestine protest was held outside the gates of Leinster House calling on TDs to urgently pass a bill that would ban imports from illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

Israel said at the weekend it was closing its embassy in Dublin with Israel’s foreign minister accusing Ireland of “antisemitic rhetoric” and of crossing “every red line in its relations with Israel”.

Gideon Saar cited Ireland recognising a Palestinian state “during attacks on Israel”, and attempting to “redefine ‘genocide’ in international law to support baseless claims against Israel at the International Court of Justice” as acts of hostility towards Israel.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said it was a “deep slander” and “gross defamation” to accuse Irish people of being antisemitic and said it was “part of a pattern to damage Ireland”.

In his speech to the Dail parliament on Wednesday, Mr Harris said that Ireland’s parliament or government would not be intimidated from speaking up for peace.

“I want to tell this House one thing with absolute certainty – no government of any country, especially one which is engaging in the most immoral and brutal onslaught of innocent people and terrified children will intimidate or silence anyone in this House or this government when we seek to speak up for peace, for human rights and for respect for international law.

“Political debate in general, and debate in this Dail can often be characterised by division, but on the issue of war in Gaza and the suffering of people there, I believe we’re actually united.