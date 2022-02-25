Belfast has been named the second kindest city in the UK, according to a study carried out by OnePoll for Babybel.

The poll asked 2,000 adults to rate their hometown on a variety of topics including friendliness, good deeds and community spirit.

Northern Ireland's capital city Belfast ranked second place, with 42% of residents considering it a helpful place to live.

The number one spot went to the university city of Oxford.

The poll was commissioned by Babybel, as part of a wider campaign in partnership with Comic Relief, to encourage small acts of kindness.

What else did the study find?

The study found that out of the 2,000 residents nationwide, 28% would open their door to a stranger, 27% would say, 'good morning' in the street and 26% would take in the parcel of a neighbour who was not home.

It also found that 44% of adults wouldn't want to live anywhere else than their hometown.

Top 10 Kindest Cities in the UK:

Oxford

Belfast

Brighton

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Liverpool

Newcastle

Cambridge

Birmingham

Norwich