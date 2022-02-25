Belfast named UK's second kindest city - based on friendliness, small acts of kindness and community spirit
In the study 42% of Belfast residents considered their city helpful.
Belfast has been named the second kindest city in the UK, according to a study carried out by OnePoll for Babybel.
The poll asked 2,000 adults to rate their hometown on a variety of topics including friendliness, good deeds and community spirit.
Northern Ireland's capital city Belfast ranked second place, with 42% of residents considering it a helpful place to live.
The number one spot went to the university city of Oxford.
The poll was commissioned by Babybel, as part of a wider campaign in partnership with Comic Relief, to encourage small acts of kindness.
What else did the study find?
The study found that out of the 2,000 residents nationwide, 28% would open their door to a stranger, 27% would say, 'good morning' in the street and 26% would take in the parcel of a neighbour who was not home.
It also found that 44% of adults wouldn't want to live anywhere else than their hometown.
Top 10 Kindest Cities in the UK:
Oxford
Belfast
Brighton
Glasgow
Edinburgh
Liverpool
Newcastle
Cambridge
Birmingham
Norwich
