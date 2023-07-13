UUP leader Doug Beattie - Actions of some over Twelfth bring ‘shame on us all’

The Ulster Unionist leader also said that those who complain about pro-IRA singing but "remain silent" about incidents surrounding bonfires and attacks on medical staff are "hypocrites".

Scores of parades took place across Northern Ireland as loyal orders celebrated the Twelfth of July this week. While the parades passed off peacefully, police are investigating a number of incidents around loyalist bonfires, including the burning of an effigy of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill and a picture of Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Ambulance Service also said that 11 paramedics were assaulted over the Twelfth period. In one incident, five staff members were punched, kicked, bitten and spat at at a bonfire site in the Carrickfergus area. In a separate incident, police are investigating the burning of a car at the home of an Aontu representative in Newry as a sectarian hate crime.

A effigy of Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill on the Eastvale Avenue bonfire in Dungannon, on the Eleventh night Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Beattie said this week had represented "the best of days and the worst of days". He said: "Communities have celebrated both the 11th and 12th in the spirit that it was intended. "They have attempted to make it inclusive, family-orientated, a genuine community celebration. "Sadly, there are those within communities and our society who have completely undermined those celebrations with their actions belittling the Twelfth activities."

The UUP leader added: "The placing of flags and effigies on bonfires, the assault of ambulance staff and the burning of a car belonging to a paediatric nurse and former election candidate for Antou have shown the very worst in some people.

"In these cases, it is clear, a criminal offence has been committed but it has also damaged the image of the Twelfth and unionist culture, history and identity. "Those who complain around individuals singing pro-IRA songs, itself hurtful to many victims, then remain silent when this activity takes place are hypocrites.

"Those who stoke the fires of intolerance and hate must take responsibility for their actions and words. "As a unionist I want to promote our shared history, culture and traditions but the actions of some shame us all".

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Networks has confirmed that one of its employees is under investigation after a video emerged on social media of him saying a pro-IRA phrase in front of an unlit bonfire.

A statement said: "The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive, and NIE Networks condemns the content without reservation.