The appeal at gofundme.com was launched over the weekend, following news that the cost of insurance had put most motorcycle racing events in Northern Ireland in jeopardy.

The online fundraiser, set up by the Motorcycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre, states that all funds will be managed by an accountancy firm based in Belfast.

The organisers have set a £300,000 target.

Organisers behind the North West 200 – Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race – still hope to run as planned from May 9 to 13. The organisers say they have ‘not given up the fight’ and vowed to continue with efforts to ensure the event goes ahead

As of Tuesday afternoon, the total amount raised so far stood at £68,687, helped by an anonymous donation of £5,000 in the previous 24 hours.

Last week, the The Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) indicated that all Ulster road races, short circuit meetings and trials events had been cancelled this year due to soaring insurance costs.

However, in a statement on Friday, the motorcycling union said it was seeking to put a ‘rescue package’ in place.

MCUI chairman John Dillon said: “We cannot afford the premium hikes but nor can we afford to stop the events."

Insurance has risen from a cost of £170,000 in 2022 to £410,000 this year.

Dillon added: “If racing doesn’t take place in 2023, not only will it be nearly impossible to bring it back in 2024, we will also lose the new riders coming through the ranks.

“There has been a groundswell of support from across all sections of the media and it is clear that we have the support of all race fans making the option of crowdfunding a real option to save our sport."