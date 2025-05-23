The family of Ulster motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop will lead a star-studded Parade of Champions in his honour in Ballymoney on Saturday in his prized original red Mini car.

A day of special events will be held in the Co Antrim town for the Joey 25 celebration organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in conjunction with the Dunlop family, which marks the forthcoming 25th anniversary of his tragic death aged 48 following a crash during a race meeting in Estonia on July 2, 2000.

A 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula 1 World Champion, Joey is remembered as one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever sporting ambassadors.

It is estimated that some 50,000 people attended the revered road racing superstar’s funeral 25 years ago, bearing testament to Joey’s huge popularity and worldwide fanbase.

Northern Ireland motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop on the podium at his final Isle of Man TT in 2000 after his famous victory in the Formula 1 race. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Thousands of supporters are expected in Ballymoney, when a unique parade featuring 25 of his former racing machines will be ridden through the town centre by a plethora of famous names, many of whom were Joey’s former team-mates, rivals and friends.

His cherished red Mini will be at the head of the parade – due to commence around 6pm – followed by one of Joey’s original race vans and then the exclusive line-up of machines one-by-one, with six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea leading the way on the Rea Racing TZ750 Yamaha.

Rea will be followed by fellow four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty, who has made the trip especially to participate in the Joey 25 event.

Rea’s grandfather John was one of Joey’s first sponsors and the World Superbike star said he was “honoured” to be asked to take part.

“I am honoured to be on board one of Joey Dunlop’s machines at this celebration event in his home town,” said Rea, whose father Johnny won the Junior TT race in 1989.

“What a thrill to be able to ride his Isle of Man-winning Yamaha TZ750 around the streets of Ballymoney.

“Joey was a hero of mine growing up and he inspired so many riders from this country, including me, to achieve our dreams.”

A host of famous riders will take part including John McGuinness, Ron Haslam, Ryan Farquhar, Phillip McCallen, Michael Rutter, Steve Cull, Jeremy McWilliams, Brian Reid, Ian Lougher, Alex George, Bruce Anstey, Adrian Archibald and more.

Roads will be closed to vehicle access around Ballymoney town centre from 5pm to 9pm.

The headline Parade of Champions takes place from 6pm to 8pm following a route along North Road, High St, Main St and Seymour St Station, returning via Townhead St.

The free-to-attend Joey 25 programme of events runs from 2pm to 10pm and includes autograph signing sessions, family entertainment, Meet the Riders, an exhibition of Joey’s machines and more at various locations in the town, including Joey’s Bar, Dalriada School and Townhead Street car park.

The full list of Joey 25 riders is as follows:

Bruce Anstey, Adrian Archibald, Adrian Coates, John Creith, Dick Creith, Steve Cull, James Courtney, Donna Dunlop, Ryan Farquhar, Carl Fogarty, Alex George, Leon Haslam, Ron Haslam, Jackie Hughes, Alan Irwin, Glenn Irwin, Eugene Laverty, Ian Lougher, Phillip McCallen, Michael McCammond, Denis McCullough, Leslie McMaster, John McGuinness, Michael McGarrity, Jeremy McWilliams, Alan Patterson, Jonathan Rea, Brian Reid, Michael Rutter, Alastair Seeley, Ian Simpson, Trevor Steele, Michael Swann and Scott Swann.