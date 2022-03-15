The Rolling Stones have announced dates for their 60th anniversary tour, kicking off this summer.

The tour will see the Stones play 14 gigs across 10 countries in June and July, with three dates set for the UK at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and London's Hyde Park.

The ‘SIXTY’ tour will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood return to the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band announced the event on their Twitter account, tweeting, 'The Stones just keep on rolling! We are thrilled to announce the Rolling Stones 2022 Tour! Titled SIXTY to celebrate 60 special years together-Mick, Keith & Ronnie will be playing dates across Europe this summer including 2 shows at London’s BST Hyde Park.'

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets for the Hyde Park tour date.

When is The Rolling Stones’ Sixty tour 2022?

The tour kicks off in Madrid on June 1, 2022.

The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary tour 2022: How to get tickets for Hyde Park date - and how much they cost.

There are three UK dates part of the tour, with the band set to play two dates in London's Hyde Park on Saturday, 25 June and Sunday, 3 July.

They will also be playing a concert in Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

When do The Rolling Stones’ Sixty tour Hyde Park tickets go on sale?

General tickets for the Rolling Stone's Sixty tour go on sale on Friday, March 18, 2022.

You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster's website here.

When is The Rolling Stones’ Sixty tour 2022 presale?

There are two options for presale available for the Hyde Park tour date.

Fan Club Presale is available from Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00am until Friday, March 18 at 08:00am.

Ticketmaster Presale is available from Thursday, March 17 at 10:00am until Friday, March 18 at 08:00am.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices have not yet been confirmed, but are expected to be announced soon.

Full list of tour dates for The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary tour

The Rolling Stones' will be playing 14 concerts this summer across Europe, including three in the UK at London's Hyde Park and Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

Here is the full list of the Rolling Stones' tour dates:

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Sunday, June 5, 2022 - Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany

Thursday, June 9, 2022 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Monday, June 13, 2022 - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday, June 17, 2022 - Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 - San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

Saturday, June 25, 2022 - American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London, UK

Sunday, July 3, 2022 - American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London, UK

Monday, July 11, 2022 - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Friday, July 15, 2022 - Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

Saturday, July 23, 2022 - Hippodrome Paris, Paris, France

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 - Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Sunday, July 31, 2022 - Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden