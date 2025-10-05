11 World Premières in Belfast Concert
All of the texts of the new choral works which Matthew Owens had commissioned were written in the beautiful rich language of 16th century Archbishop Thomas Cranmer. His “Book of Common Prayer” remains widely used throughout the English-speaking world.
Interviewed before their new work was performed, each of the contemporary composers (who included Bob Chillcot and Sir John Rutter) described their approach to the ancient texts, the process of composition and the challenge of writing in just 4 parts.
The first volume of Matthew Owens’ massive 88-anthem “Cranmer Anthem Book” project will be published next month and followed up by a CD of the first of the new works performed by his Ulster Consort with Tristan Russcher, organist.
The concert was sponsored by the Dunleath Trust and these contemporary musical settings would have delighted the late Lord Henry Dunleath who championed the use of the wonderful language of Cranmer.
Belfast Music